Pune: Mumbai teen threatens minor girl on Instagram; arrested

Pune city police on Saturday arrested a teenager from Mumbai for allegedly harassing a minor girl from the city whom he met on Instagram, reports from Indian Express stated.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Yash Bhandare (19) allegedly threatened the girl by saying that he would circulate private photographs of her on social media. He claimed that he would leak her pictures via a fake Instagram account.

The police have booked the accused under sections 354 (d), 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and also sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Information Technology Act.

ALSO READ Mumbai: FIR against man for threatening to kill former Congress MLA Chandrakant Handore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:38 AM IST