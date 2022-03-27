Pune minor rape case: Father arrested in Bihar, brought to Maharashtra

Pune City Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in Bihar for the allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter, reported India Today

Earlier, the girl’s grandfather and uncle were arrested and her minor brother was detained in the case.

The victim and her family members hail from Bihar. They are currently living in Pune.

"The incident came to light when the girl opened up during a 'good touch and bad touch' session in her school. Her ordeal was going on for the last five years," said Ashwini Satpute, police inspector (crime).

The father started sexually assaulting his daughter in 2017 when they were living in Bihar, Satpute said quoting the complaint.

(With inputs from PTI)

