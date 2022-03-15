e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:17 PM IST

Pune Metro: More than 32 Lakh revenue generated, 2.27 Lakh passengers travelled in 8 days

FPJ Web Desk
Pune Metro | Twitter/@metrorailpune

Pune Metro has received a huge response as more than 2.27 Lakh passengers travelled in the last 8 days generating revenue of more than 32 Lakh.

The information was shared by MahaMetro's Pune Metro Rail on Twitter.

"Pune Metro’s Estimated Figures For 8 Days. Thank you all for giving such a huge response to travel in #PuneMetro and download the mobile app which will really help to conserve our environment," reads the tweet.

The 12-km-long route inaugurated on Sunday includes two priority stretches-- Garware College to Vanaz (5 km) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi (7 km) -- on two metro lines.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:17 PM IST