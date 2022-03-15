Pune Metro: More than 32 Lakh revenue generated, 2.27 Lakh passengers travelled in 8 days

Pune Metro has received a huge response as more than 2.27 Lakh passengers travelled in the last 8 days generating revenue of more than 32 Lakh.

The information was shared by MahaMetro's Pune Metro Rail on Twitter.

"Pune Metro’s Estimated Figures For 8 Days. Thank you all for giving such a huge response to travel in #PuneMetro and download the mobile app which will really help to conserve our environment," reads the tweet.

The 12-km-long route inaugurated on Sunday includes two priority stretches-- Garware College to Vanaz (5 km) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi (7 km) -- on two metro lines.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over Rs 11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016.

