Pune Metro likely to become operational by March 6

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MahaMetro) has received a safety clearance certificate from CMRS to run Pune Metro on 12-km routes from Vanaz to Garware College and PCMC to Phugewadi lines.

The metro services are likely to open for people from March 6.

MahaMetro, the 50:50 jointly owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), of Government of India and Government of Maharashtra, is executing the Pune Metro rail project.

Pune Metro Phase 1 has two corridors - one from Vanaz to Ramwadi, which is an elevated line, and the other from Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate, which is elevated till the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar and underground after that.

