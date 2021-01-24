Pune Metro jobs: Last date to apply for recruitment exam extended; click here to know more

The last date to apply for the exam for the recruitment of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Junior Engineer, Technician and other posts in Pune Metro has been extended.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited has extended the date till January 31 2021.

Important Dates:

The online applications are open since December 10 2020. Earlier the last date for online application was January 21 2021. However, now the MahaMetro has extended the deadline for online application.

Candidates who want to appear for the exam can apply on mahametro.org. They can apply for Multiple post basis their qualification.

Steps to apply:

Candidates need to register as New User with details requested in the form.

On successful registration, a login Id and password will be shared with the candidate via email and SMS.

The candidates are advised to fill the application form completely without errors as no correction shall be allowed after successful payment.

Before filling the application form, candidates must keep the scanned documents

Eligible age:

Supervisory Post – 28 yrs. as on (21st Jan 2021)

Non-Supervisory Post – 25 yrs. as on (21st Jan 2021)(for relaxation in age, SC/ST/OBC/Ex-Servicemen please see the notification)

Application Fee: