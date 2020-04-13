Pune men try insane stunt to score marijuana, gets arrested instead

The Police are in for a huge task as people are finding new ways to flout the lockdown imoposed due the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 115,278 lives and infected 1,867,129 people globally.

Meanwhile in Pune, two men have tried an insane stunt to score marijuana. To the uninitiated, marijuana is already illegal in India.

Rishi Ravindra Mere (20) and Sagar Chandrakant Surve (25), residents of Parvati in Pune, brought the uniforms of a deceased cleaning staff worker of the Pune Municipal Corporation and altered it accordingly to fit them. The duo took the garb of sanitation workers and went out to score marijuana. However, they were arrested. Meanwhile, Police constable RB Munde has filed a complaint against him at Sinhagad Road police station.

Also, a 31-year-old man, a resident of Pune camp area, was convicted by Pune court on Monday for not wearing a mask in public place and roaming outside while riding a vehicle during coronavirus lockdown. He was fined with Rs 1000 by the court.

Earlier, the police had registered an FIR against him on April 11 under sections 188, 269, 270 of IPC along with section 51(B) of Disaster Management Act 2005. Police had filed chargesheet in the matter within 48 hours and he was produced before a local court.

Meanwhile, 82 new COVID-19 cases including 59 cases in Mumbai were reported in the state on Monday morning. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 2064, said the Maharashtra Health Department.