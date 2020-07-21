Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol returns to work after recovering from COVID-19, says 'our machinery is doing a good job'

He had gotten himself tested for COVID-19 after having slight fever. Later, his result came positive. "After having a slight fever, I got tested for COVID-19. My test turned out to be positive. However, my condition is stable and I will be back at your service soon. I will keep in touch with the administration and keep reviewing the COVID-19 situation," he had tweeted on July 4.

Meanwhile, Mohol said that his family has gotten cured after being infected but the city is yet to come out of the pandemic. “I was infected. My entire family was infected. I am cured. My family is cured, but my city is yet to come out of it,” he said.

In the last 24 hours, Pune district reported 2,601 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day surge, taking the count to 54,013 on Monday, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 1,387 with 44 more patients succumbing to the infection.

Also, 830 patients were discharged from hospitals in the western Maharashtra district during the same period, the official said.

"Of the 2,601 cases, 1,690 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city). In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the COVID-19 count increased by 657 patients," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased by 254, he said.

(With PTI inputs)