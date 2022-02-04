Pune: Man uses wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend; booked

An offence was registered against a 41-year-old man and his girlfriend after the former allegedly used his wife's Aadhaar card for identification to check into a hotel in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Friday.

A case was registered against the duo at Hinjewadi police station on Tuesday, an official said.

According to the police, the man is a Gujarat-based businessman and his wife is a director in the company.

The complainant had installed a GPS device in her husband's car and found out that he was cheating on her and lodged a complaint, she said.

"The woman had fitted a GPS tracker in her husband's SUV. In November last year, when he told her about his business trip to Bengaluru, she checked his location and found that the car was in Pune," the official said.

When the complainant contacted the hotel, the staff informed her that the man had checked in with his wife, she said.

After examining the CCTV footage, the woman found out that her husband had checked into the hotel with another woman, using her Aadhaar card, the official said.

A case under section 419 (cheating) of the IPC has been registered against the man and his girlfriend, who are absconding, she said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:31 PM IST