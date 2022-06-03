e-Paper Get App

Pune: Man held for killing two garbage collectors, injuring one

A case under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered against the accused

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
Pune: The police have arrested the owner of a roadside eatery for allegedly killing two garbage collectors and injuring one in Maharashtra's Pune, an official said on Friday.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered against the accused Nilesh alias Pappu Jagtap, a resident of Tathewadi in Saswad earlier this week, he said.

The accused had allegedly beaten up and poured hot water on three garbage collectors, after they refused to vacate a space where he set up the stall for his eatery, on May 23 and May 24, the official said.

Two of the victims died of the injuries sustained in the attack, and the third victim, who is an elderly woman, was undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

