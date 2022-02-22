Pune: Major mishap averted as PMC and fire dept plug leak in MNGL pipeline

A major mishap was averted in Pune today as Pune Municipal Corporation and the fire department plugged a leak in gas pipeline in the crowded Shirole Road area of Deccan on Tuesday afternoon.

As per the report by The Indian Express, leakage continued for over 30 minutes.

Yesterday, in Mumbai a minor stray incident of garbage burning led to a fire, leading to a gas leak in the underground LPG gas pipeline in Dahisar east. Timely action from the local fire brigade averted a major mishap, however, thousands of citizens in Dahisar east and west faced inconvenience after the main gas pipeline had to be shut for over six hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:58 PM IST