Covid-19: Pune logs 130 new Omicron cases; tally mounts to 286

Pune recorded 130 new Omicron cases on Saturday with 118 cases found in Pune MC, 8 cases were found in Pimpri-Chinchwad (PCMC), and 3 cases were found in Pune rural as per the data given by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

With this, the total cases of Omicron in Pune has gone up to 286.

The city on Friday recorded 4,415 covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 15 per cent, taking the district’s tally to 11,79,328.

The district has 15,376 active cases with 1,087 patients admitted to hospitals. Out of the total cases, 2,757 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,000 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 658 in rural and cantonment limits.

Pune Municipal Corporation officials said only a part of the 800-bed jumbo hospital was planned to be made operational right now because currently, the demand is not very high.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government on Saturday announced new Covid curbs amid rising cases in the state. The government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am and no movement will be allowed within this time except for essential purposes. The government has barred the movement of people in groups of five or more.

Mumbai reported 20,318 new covid cases and five deaths on Saturday. The active cases as of Saturday evening are 1,06,037. The total number of asymptomatic patients were 82 per cent and the bed occupancy stood at 21.4 per cent on Saturday.

Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new Covid cases and 13 deaths. A total of 9,671 recovered on Saturday and the active cases in the state are 1,73,238.

Maharashtra has the highest Omicron count with 876 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 cases.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 09:14 PM IST