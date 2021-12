The Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that at a time when even uttering the word 'swarajya' instilled fear, Shivaji Maharaj spent his whole life establishing 'Hindavi Swarajya' in the country.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pune.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 05:43 PM IST