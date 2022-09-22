Pune International Centre to celebrate its 12th Foundation Day on September 24

Justice Madan Lokur, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, will deliver a lecture on ‘Rise and Shine: Judiciary and Transforming Justice Delivery’ to mark the occasion.

Justice Lokur served as the Judge of the Supreme Court of India from June 2012 to December 2018. He was appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Fiji in 2019. Presently, he has a professional chamber practice and is an independent arbitrator. He writes frequently on legal issues and continues to take interest in various activities close to his heart.

On the occasion, Abhinav Spardha 2022 has been organised in collaboration with Gyan-Key. It is a competition for students from rural areas in Maharashtra under which they were asked to listen to an inspirational story from their grandparents and narrate the story and its moral in a three-minute video. The competition received huge response with 4630 video entries from 28 districts in the state.

Selected entries will be awarded cash prize and trophy at the PIC Foundation Day programme. The awardees will interact with the distinguished guests and experts from various fields.

Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, President, PIC will chair the event which will be held at YASHADA auditorium, Baner Road from 4 pm to 7.30 pm. It is open to all.