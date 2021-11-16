Pune: I-T officials seize unaccounted cash, jewellery of Rs 1 crore in search operation against private entity

The Income Tax (I-T) Department had carried out a search and seizure operation on November 11 on a group at Pune which is engaged in manufacturing of heavy machinery like excavators, cranes, concrete machinery which are used in mining, piling and port, etc. The search action has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash and jewellery of Rs 1 crore and three bank lockers found during the search have been placed under restraint, agency officials informed on Tuesday. The search action has led to the detection of total unaccounted income exceeding Rs 200 crore, out of which, the assessee group has, so far, admitted to unaccounted income of Rs 120 crore.

According to the I-T officials, search operation had covered around 25 locations across seven cities in India. During the course of the search, several incriminating documents and materials in the form of electronic data have been found and seized. Analysis of this evidence shows that the assessee has been suppressing its profit by adopting various malpractices such as, artificial lowering of sales through credit notes, bogus claim of expenses through unsubstantiated trade payables, non-genuine claim of expenses on unused free-of-charge services, non-verifiable commission expenses to related parties, wrongful deferment of revenue and incorrect claims of depreciation, etc.

"In the case of related entities, evidence of cash receipts by dealers/brokers, unaccounted investment in properties and unaccounted cash loans have also been found and seized. The search action has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash and jewellery of Rs 1 crore and three bank lockers found during the search have been placed under restraint. The search action has led to the detection of total unaccounted income exceeding Rs 200 crore, of which, the assessee group has, so far, admitted to unaccounted income of Rs 120 crore," the I-T officials claimed.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021