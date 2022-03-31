Pune: Highly decomposed body of woman found on tree in Hinjawadi area

e-Paper Get App
PTI | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay

The highly decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a tree located close to a river in Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad township near here, police said on Thursday.

The body, which was found on Wednesday evening, was sent for post-mortem and efforts to establish the identity of the woman are on, they said.

"We received information that a highly decomposed body of a woman has been found on a tree near Maan village in Hinjawadi," a police official from Hinjawadi police station said.

The police have launched a probe to ascertain whether it was a case of murder or suicide, he added.

