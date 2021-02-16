Pune: Higher edu minister Uday Samant to hear issues of students, faculties on Feb 18 - How to submit grievances online at unipune.ac.in

In order to address the problems of students, parents, principals, non-teaching staff and educational institutions, Government of Maharashtra has organised a meeting in Savitribai Phule Pune University campus on February 18.

The meeting has been organised by the Higher and Technical Education Department and will be addressed by the minister Uday Samant.

The SPPU administration has now appealed to students, teachers, associations, administrative staffs, parents, colleges, to submit their suggestions/grievances online.

The suggestions/grievances can be submitted here.

Those who will not be able to submit the suggestions/grievances online can attend the meeting at 11 at Indoor Hall, Sports Complex, Savitribai Phule Pune University.