Pune: Grenade-like object found during Metro excavation work

Pune: An old rusted grenade-like object was found on Tuesday during the Metro excavation work at the premises of an educational institute in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said.

A team of the Pune police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) has reached the spot, they said.

"During the excavation work, an old, rusted grenade-like object was found in the soil at the site located on the premises of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Baner area," Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said.

Some land that belonged to the IISER was acquired for a Metro rail project and the excavation work was going on there, the official said. PTI