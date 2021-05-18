Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 19

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday evening released a list of vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 19.

Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be available at 73 centres on May 19, Mohol said. Meanwhile, at all these centres, only those citizens who have taken their first dose before 84 days will be administered the second dose, he added. The first dose of the vaccine will not be given, Mohol further said.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where second dose of 'Covishiled' will be administered on May 19: