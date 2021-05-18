Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 19

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday evening released a list of vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 19.
Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be available at 73 centres on May 19, Mohol said. Meanwhile, at all these centres, only those citizens who have taken their first dose before 84 days will be administered the second dose, he added. The first dose of the vaccine will not be given, Mohol further said.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where second dose of 'Covishiled' will be administered on May 19:
Meanwhile, clinical trials to test Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's efficacy in children between two to 18 years of age will begin in 10-12 days, top officials said on Tuesday.
Addressing the Union Health Ministry press conference, NITI Aayog's Member Health, Dr V.K. Paul said: "Covaxin has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in the age group of two to 18 years. I have been told that trials will begin in the next 10-12 days."
Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech received the DCGI approval to conduct clinical trials of Covaxin in children on May 11, following the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's subject expert committee's recommendation, under certain conditions.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)