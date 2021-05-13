Pune: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 14

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday evening released a list of vaccination centres for the beneficiaries above 45 years of age on May 14.
Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be available at 78 centres on May 14, Mohol said. Meanwhile, at all these centres, only those citizens who had taken their first dose before March 30 will be administered the second dose, he added. The first dose of the vaccine will not be given, Mohol further said.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres where second dose of 'Covishield' will be administered on May 14:
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday has accepted the recommendation of the COVID working group to extend the gap between the first and second doses of the Pune-based Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' vaccine to 12-16 weeks. The present gap between the two doses of the vaccine is 6-8 weeks.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, based on the available real-life evidence, particularly from the United Kingdom, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. No such changes were recommended for the interval of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
"The recommendation of the COVID Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog in its meeting on May 12," the Ministry said.
"The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also accepted this recommendation of the COVID Working Group for extension of the gap between the first and second doses of COVISHIELD vaccine to 12 -16 weeks," it said.
