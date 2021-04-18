Pune: Four held in Baramati for selling paracetamol liquid in Remdesivir injection

Amid a shortage of Remdesivir injections in Maharashtra, Pune Rural Police arrested four people from Baramati for allegedly selling the vials of the anti-viral drug filled with Paracetamol liquids at a higher price to COVID-19 patients. The police also recovered three injections from the possession of the accused, reported news agency ANI.

"The injections were labelled as Remdesivir. However, they were filled with paracetamol in liquid form," Narayan Shirgaonkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pune rural told reporters.

The four accused have identified as Dilip Dnyandev Gaikwad (35) and Shankar Dada Bhise, both residents of Katewadi in Baramati, Prashant Siddheshwar Gharat (23) of Indapur, Sandip Sanjay Gaikwad (20) of Bhigwan, reported the Indian Express.