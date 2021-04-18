Pune: Four held in Baramati for selling paracetamol liquid in Remdesivir injection

Amid a shortage of Remdesivir injections in Maharashtra, Pune Rural Police arrested four people from Baramati for allegedly selling the vials of the anti-viral drug filled with Paracetamol liquids at a higher price to COVID-19 patients. The police also recovered three injections from the possession of the accused, reported news agency ANI.
"The injections were labelled as Remdesivir. However, they were filled with paracetamol in liquid form," Narayan Shirgaonkar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pune rural told reporters.
The four accused have identified as Dilip Dnyandev Gaikwad (35) and Shankar Dada Bhise, both residents of Katewadi in Baramati, Prashant Siddheshwar Gharat (23) of Indapur, Sandip Sanjay Gaikwad (20) of Bhigwan, reported the Indian Express.
Reportedly, a case has been lodged against them under IPC sections 420 and 34, sections of the Drugs (Price Control) Order 2013, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Essential Commodities Act 1955.
For the uninitiated, Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. Several states across the country have asked for more supplies amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country. On Saturday, the state recorded its highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases with 67,123 people testing positive. The state reported as many as 419 COVID-related casualties in the day.
