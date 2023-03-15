 Pune: Fortress of Chhatrapati Shivaji's grandfather Malojiraje Bhosale to be declared a tourist spot
The fortress is situated in Indapur Taluka of Pune District and is also known as Juni Kacheri.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023
article-image
Maharashtra State tourism minister Mangal Lodha on Wednesday announced an allocation of Rs 2 crore for the conservation of the Gadhi (historical fortress) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's grandfather Malojiraje Bhosale in Pune district. 

Lodha also said that the historical fortress will be declared a tourist spot within seven days. The fortress is situated in Indapur Taluka of Pune District and is also known as Juni Kacheri. The move will highlight the history of Malojiraje Bhosale.

He was answering a query raised by Indapur MLA and former state minister Dattatray Bharane in the assembly session. Bharne also informed that Bhosale had received Indapur as a part of jagir from Ahmendnagar's Nizamshah. "Malojiraje Bhosale lived in Indapur till his last moments and the old Tehsildar's office resided in the place where the Malojiras lived."

Malojiraje Bhosale was a Maratha Sardar and was the father of Shahajiraje and the grandfather of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Maloji died during a battle against the Bijapur Sultanate, at Indapur

