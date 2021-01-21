Pune: Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India

A major fire engulfed one of the buildings situated within the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s plant here on Thursday afternoon, officials said. There are no immediate reports of casualties.
Thick clouds of smoke could be seen billowing out of one of the buildings in the SII complex at Gopalpatti.
At least 10 fire-tenders from Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the site and were battling the blaze, the cause of which is not clear.
Meanwhile, ANI reported that the site where the fire broke out, is an under-construction building at Serum Institute of India and the vaccine and vaccine manufacturing plant are safe.
The fire continued to rage at the fourth and fifth floors of SEZ3 building inside Terminal Gate 1.
“It’s an under-construction building,” says Serum Institute's PR.
Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne said that even though the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet, the spot where the vaccines are being made is safe and there is no impact on the vaccine. He added that in another hour, he will be able to understand the situation better and will give an update on the matter soon.
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is in touch with the Pune Municipal Commissioner and is taking complete on-ground updates. He has directed the state machinery to coordinate and ensure that the situation is under control.
(With inputs from IANS)
