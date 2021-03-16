Pune: Fire at Shivaji Market in Cantonment area, 25 shops gutted - see photos

The fire broke out around 4 am in the Shivaji Market, a popular establishment in the Cantonment area here in Maharashtra, a fire official said.

At least 25 shops were gutted in the blaze, he said.

"After receiving a call about the fire, we sent nine water tankers there and the blaze was doused in half-an-hour," Pune Municipal Corporation's fire department chief Prashant Ranpise said.

No one was injured, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.