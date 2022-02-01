Pune: Ex-Judge Manjusha Nayan joins AAP

Ex-Judge Manjusha Nayan has joined AAP Pune in presence of Maharashtra State Organizer Vijay Kumbhar.

"AAP is the right platform for qualified upright professionals. Her entry has strengthened the party in Pune," AAP stated in a Twitter post.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:14 PM IST