ED raids are underway at the house of one of the close aides (cousin) of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Pune.

Jagdish Kadam is cousin brother of Ajit Pawar and also director of Daund Sugar factory which was raided earlier by the Enforcement Directorate.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:44 PM IST