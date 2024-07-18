Pune Drink-And-Drive VIDEO: NCP-SP Leader Bandu Gaikwads' Son Rams SUV Into Chicken Truck In Manjari; 2 Injured

Left To Right |

In a shocking video surfacing from Pune a speeding SUV rammed into a tempo truck on Wednesday night at Pune's Manjari Mundhwa Road. According to news reports, the SUV was driven by a NCP leader's son. The young man Saurabh Gaikwad who was driving the SUV was reportedly driving the SUV under the influence of alcohol. Gaikwad is the son of Bandu Gaikwad, a former corporate leader and a prominent figure in Sharad Pawar’s NCP.

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में फिर से सामने आया ड्रंक एण्ड ड्राइव मामला..



पुणे के मांजरी मुंढवा रोड पर एनसीपी (एसपी) के पूर्व नगरसेवक बंडू गायकवाड़ के बेटे सौरभ गायकवाड़ ने शराब के नशे में मारी गाड़ी को टक्कर..



इस घटना में सामने वाली गाड़ी में सवार ड्राइवर और क्लीनर बुरी तरह से जख्मी.. pic.twitter.com/tZO1qqwQtY — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) July 17, 2024

CCTV footage from of the incident shows the black SUV speeding down a narrow, single-lane road before colliding with a tempo truck. The force of the impact caused the SUV to spin and skid to the side of the road, resulting in some chickens being thrown onto the road. Both the driver and the cleaner of the tempo truck sustained injuries in the accident.

The police has also registered a FIR against the accused in the case.

The reported drunk and drive incident comes after a prominent leaders son from Shiv Sena was arrested for drink and drive cases in less than a months time.

BMW Hit And Run Case

A hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli on July 7 involved a BMW driven by Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah. Mihir allegedly drove the car at high speed, ramming into a couple on a scooter. After colliding with the scooter, Mihir drove the car for over 1.5 km, dragging the woman under his vehicle, before abandoning it in Worli. The accused was arrested by the Mumbai Police several days after the incident.

Pune Porsche Car Accident

The case comes less than two months after the May 19 Porsche accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after the Porsche, allegedly driven by an inebriated minor driver, rammed into their motorcycle.

The case hit national headlines after the minor was given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on lenient terms and the Pune police uncovered an effort allegedly involving the accused's parents and doctors of Sassoon Hospital to switch blood samples to nullify alcohol tests and also force the family driver take blame for the crash.