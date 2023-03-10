Pune: Doctor on morning walk, thrown 5 feet in air after getting hit by speeding car, video goes viral | Screengrab

A doctor who went for a morning walk in Pimri Chincwad was thrown five feet in the air after he was hit by a speeding car on March 5.

The video of the accident has now gone viral on social media.

As per the report by Loksatta, 47-year-old Dr Baliram Gadhve was on a morning walk near the Kalewadi BRT line. After walking some distance, a car came from behind at high speed and hit him. Due to the impact of the car, he was thrown 5 feet in the air.

After the accident, a few people nearby took him to the hospital immediately. Timely treatment saved his life and he is under treatment now. The CCTV footage of this incident has come to the fore. The car driver escaped from the spot and police are looking for the driver.