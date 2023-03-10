e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Doctor on morning walk, thrown 5 feet in air after getting hit by speeding car, video goes viral

Pune: Doctor on morning walk, thrown 5 feet in air after getting hit by speeding car, video goes viral

After the accident, a few people nearby took him to the hospital immediately.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Doctor on morning walk, thrown 5 feet in air after getting hit by speeding car, video goes viral | Screengrab

A doctor who went for a morning walk in Pimri Chincwad was thrown five feet in the air after he was hit by a speeding car on March 5. 

The video of the accident has now gone viral on social media. 

As per the report by Loksatta, 47-year-old Dr Baliram Gadhve was on a morning walk near the Kalewadi BRT line. After walking some distance, a car came from behind at high speed and hit him. Due to the impact of the car, he was thrown 5 feet in the air. 

After the accident, a few people nearby took him to the hospital immediately. Timely treatment saved his life and he is under treatment now. The CCTV footage of this incident has come to the fore. The car driver escaped from the spot and police are looking for the driver.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Annoyed by noise, Pune man breaks sound system worth Rs 10 Lakh

Annoyed by noise, Pune man breaks sound system worth Rs 10 Lakh

Pune: Doctor on morning walk, thrown 5 feet in air after getting hit by speeding car, video goes...

Pune: Doctor on morning walk, thrown 5 feet in air after getting hit by speeding car, video goes...

Navi Mumbai: After chain protest in 23 villages of NAINA, villagers to hit road in protest on March...

Navi Mumbai: After chain protest in 23 villages of NAINA, villagers to hit road in protest on March...

On Camera: Buffaloes chase a leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur after the wild cat preys one of...

On Camera: Buffaloes chase a leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur after the wild cat preys one of...

Maharashtra: Samajwadi Party MLA moves Bombay HC against govt's order tracking inter-community...

Maharashtra: Samajwadi Party MLA moves Bombay HC against govt's order tracking inter-community...