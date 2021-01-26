Pune: Divisional office receives 400 objections to merger of 23 villages in PMC

The Maharashtra government in December issued a primary notification for the inclusion of 23 fringe villages in Pune municipal limits.
Meanwhile, as per the report by Hindustan Times, the Pune divisional office has received around 400 letters raising objections to the merger. The letters highlighted the issue that the PMC has failed to provide basic facilities to previously merged villages. While few letters have supported the decision of the merger.
The state government has also invited objections or suggestions from the people in 30 days about the merger of villages.
On December 17, the Maharashtra government had approved the merger of 23 areas surrounding Pune in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.
Here is a complete list of the areas to be merged in PMC:
1. Mhalunge
2. Sus
3. Kondhawe-Dhawade
4. Kopre
5. Nanded
6. Khadakwasla
7. Kirkatwadi
8. Kolewadi
9. Nandoshi
10. Jambhulwadi
11. Bhilarewadi
12. Narhe
13. Mangdewadi
14. Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi
15. Pisoli
16. Vadachiwadi
17. Handewadi
18. Holkarwadi
19. Mantarwadi
20. Shewalewadi
21. Manjri
22. Mundhwa
23. Vadgaonsheri
