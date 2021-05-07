Pune district records 9,034 COVID-19 cases on May 7; death toll crosses 14,000-mark

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 9,034 in the last 24 hours, to touch 9,04,261 on Friday. The day also saw 144 deaths, taking the overall toll to 14,113. 8,188 people were discharged, taking the total to 7,89,727.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,451 new coronavirus cases on Friday. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 7,414 with 61 new fatalities. A total of 3,491 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 3,95,976. As of now, there are 38,481 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2106 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday. With 43 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 3,258. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 1943 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 2,00,633. As of now, there are 22,181 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 54,022 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,54,788. Besides, 898 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 74,413.
37,386 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 42,65,326. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.36%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.
Currently, 38,41,431 people are in home quarantine and 28,860 people are in institutional quarantine.
