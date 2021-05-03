Pune district records 7,662 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 13,546

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 7,662 in the last 24 hours, to touch 8,68,506 on Monday. The day also saw 150 deaths, taking the overall toll to 13,546. 8,950 people were discharged, taking the total to 7,57,820.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,576 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its caseload to 3,67,237. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 7,160 with 61 new fatalities. A total of 4,046 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 3,82,518. As of now, there are 40,701 active COVID-19 cases.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2102 COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 2,17,495. With 59 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 3,092. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 2363 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,92,784. As of now, there are 21,619 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.