Pune: District records 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Pune district on Thursday recorded 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,03,497, health department officials said.

As per the officials, eight more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll in the western Maharashtra district to 9,214.

A total of 766 cases were reported in Pune city, while the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad town recorded 453 cases, they said.

Rural and cantonment areas of the district registered 323 cases of infection, the officials said.

A total of 1,033 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 3,85,693, they said.

As many as 11,161 new samples were tested for detection of coronavirus, the officials said.