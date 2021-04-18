Pune district records 12,707 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 11,428

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2830 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,83,746. With 31 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,380. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 2318 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,58,684. As of now, there are 22,682 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest spike of 68,631 fresh coronavirus positive cases while 503 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

With this, the cumulative caseload in the state mounted to 38,39,338 while the death toll reached 60,473.

Maharashtra is now left with 6,70,388 active cases.