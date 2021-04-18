Pune district records 12,707 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 11,428

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 12,707 in the last 24 hours, to touch 7,22,476 on Sunday. The day also saw 116 deaths, taking the overall toll to 11,428. 9,415 people were discharged, taking the total to 6.07,597.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 6,434 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its caseload to 3,67,237. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 6,278 with 53 new fatalities. A total of 4,712 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 3,04,492. As of now, there are 56,636 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2830 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,83,746. With 31 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,380. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 2318 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,58,684. As of now, there are 22,682 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest spike of 68,631 fresh coronavirus positive cases while 503 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.
With this, the cumulative caseload in the state mounted to 38,39,338 while the death toll reached 60,473.
Maharashtra is now left with 6,70,388 active cases.
