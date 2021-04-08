Pune district records 12,090 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day surge since pandemic outbreak

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 12,090 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day addition in the district so far, to touch 5,16,127 on Thursday. The day also saw 70 deaths, taking the overall toll to 10,472. 6,648 people were discharged, taking the total to 5,16,226.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 7,010 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its caseload to 3,12,382. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 5,779 with 43 new fatalities. A total of 4,099 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 2,57,833. As of now, there are 48,939 active COVID-19 cases.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2351 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 1,61,119. With 15 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2,122. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 1453 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,33,839. As of now, there are 25,158 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.