Pune: Diasbled cow gets artificial leg

A disabled cow got a new lease of life after a team of doctors from a hospital here fitted an artificial leg, helping it to walk properly.

A team led by Dr Salil Jain, head of prosthetics and orthotics department at Sancheti Hospital, made the artificial leg and gifted it to the cow from a shelter home on Pune- Solapur highway.

Amar Jagtap, a pharmacist, said when he visited the gaushala a couple of months back for some work, he noticed the disabled cow and approached the hospital. The leg was made and fitted to the cow recently.

"The cow is now able to stand and is walking slowly.

But, it will take at least a month for it to get adjusted to the artificial leg," Dr Jain said.