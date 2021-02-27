Pune: Dagdusheth temple to remain closed on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi? Steps to book online darshan

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city, Pune's Dagdusheth temple will remain closed on Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi which falls on March 2, reported Maharashtra Times.

Ganesh Angaraki Chaturthi is considered to be an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm by the devotees. Lakhs of people visit the temple on the day.

The decision has been taken as a preventive measure against COVID-19 spread has taken this decision to prohibit large crowd gathering.

However, devotees can conduct online pooja by registering here.

Meanwhile, Pune reported 727 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 2,01,189 on Friday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,847 with six new fatalities.

A total of 398 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,253.

As of now, 1,92,089 people have been discharged/ recovered.