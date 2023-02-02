Pune Crime: In wake of Koyta Gang's terror in city, Aadhaar must for buying 'billhook'

Screengrab from CCTV footage of Koyta gang vandalising a hotel Pune. | Twitter/VishalVijay

Pune: In view of the rising use of ‘koyta’ or billhook by anti-social elements to terrorise and attack people in Pune of late, the police have instructed the sellers of agricultural implements to maintain a record of those buying such tools by noting down their Aadhaar card details, an official said on Thursday.

The move comes in the wake of a spurt in incidents of miscreants, including minors, attacking and terrorising people with koytas. Several incidents involving members of the so-called ‘koyta gangs’ bullying people by brandishing billhooks, especially in areas located on the outskirts of Pune, were reported in the past few months.

