Pune COVID-19 spike: Guardian minister Ajit Pawar to hold review meeting tomorrow

With COVID-19 cases in Pune increasing day by day, a review meeting will be chaired by district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol informed yesterday.

Speaking to the media, Mohol said that at the start of February there were only 1,300 active cases, but now the number had risen to 7,000 in Pune municipal limits.

"There are no discussions about imposing any lockdown, but yes, some restrictions might come into force if the cases continue to rise," said Mohol.

He added that even if there are 7,000 active cases in the city, the civic body is all prepared as far as healthcare facilities are concerned.

He also said that in these restrictions, the PMC administration is thinking of closing civic parks in the city during evening hours when a large number of people gather.

At present, the city has restricted night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am. Mohol added that more restrictions are likely to be imposed on the functioning of marriage halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, and gardens to contain the spread of the virus.

The decision on imposing more restrictions will be taken in the review meeting which is slated to be held tomorrow.