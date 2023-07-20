Pune Cops Directed to Reply to Patkar’s Petition

Sanjay Raut and Sujit Patkat | Twitter

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued a notice and directed the Pune police to file its reply to a petition filed by businessman Sujit Patkar, who is seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him in Pune.

Patkar is a family friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. He has been accused of fraudulently obtaining the contract for the jumbo centre in Pune’s Shivaji Nagar, as alleged by a BJP leader. The complaint suggests that Patkar had no prior expertise in the field.

Patkar is facing two FIRs related to the Covid scam case – one in Pune and the other at Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai, which is being investigated by the Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai police. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also conducted an investigation and arrested Patkar on Wednesday evening.

Patkar had filed anticipatory bail applications before the Pune court and the Mumbai Sessions court. He was granted anticipatory bail in the Pune case and received interim protection from arrest in the Mumbai case. However, he had not filed any anticipatory bail application in the ED case. The HC has kept his plea for hearing on September 12.