Pune Collector Naval Kishore Ram appointed as Deputy Secretary in PMO; who are the frontrunners to take his place?

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

“I joined PMO today (Sunday). While leaving, I handed over the charge to Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad,” Ram told Indian Express.

Ram, a 2008 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, was appointed as the Deputy Secretary to the PMO for a period of four years.

"Naval Kishore Ram, IAS (MH;2008), has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Delhi under the central staffing scheme for a period of four years from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier," the order, sent to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, said.

Meanwhile, Pune district is left without a Collector as the state government is yet to announce Ram's replacement. Ayush Prasad has been given temporary charge, said Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao. However, Prasad is yet to receive any orders.

Who are the frontrunners for the Pune District Collector's post?

According to the IE report, Rajesh Deshmukh, former Yavatmal collector and present MD of Haffkine, Latur district collector G Shrikant and Yogesh Mhase, MD, Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation are the frontrunners for the post.

“Yes, all the three names are doing the rounds. All the three are experienced officers…,” Rao said.