Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 2,141 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 22,026.

Besides, 9 deaths was recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,270.

4,136 patients recovered during the day.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 07:43 PM IST