Pune: City reports 2,110 new COVID-19 cases,10 deaths

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 2,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 20,752.

Besides, 10 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,280.

3,374 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally to 6,18,560.

Meanwhile, 9,118 tests were conducted in the city.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:52 PM IST