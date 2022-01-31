Pune: City reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 29,917.
336 patients needed Oxygen and 80 were on ventilators.
3,263 patients recovered during the day, around 8,383 tests were performed.
पुणे कोरोना अपडेट : सोमवार, दि. ३१ जानेवारी २०२२— Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) January 31, 2022
◆ उपचार सुरु : २९,९१७
◆ नवे रुग्ण : २,०५६ (६,३९,४२०)
◆ डिस्चार्ज : ३,२६३ (६,००,२५८)
◆ चाचण्या : ८,३८३ (४३,३७,०३७)
◆ मृत्यू : ९ (९,२४५)#PuneFightsCorona #CoronaUpdate pic.twitter.com/dh9CjjM5AW
AdvertisementPublished on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:56 PM IST