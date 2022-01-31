e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

Pune: City reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

FPJ Web Desk
Pune: City reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths | File Photo

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today recorded 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 29,917.

336 patients needed Oxygen and 80 were on ventilators.

3,263 patients recovered during the day, around 8,383 tests were performed.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
