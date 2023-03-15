 Pune: Changes in Metro timing and partial suspension of services, check details here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Changes in Metro timing and partial suspension of services, check details here

Pune: Changes in Metro timing and partial suspension of services, check details here

Metro services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station were already suspended on March 14.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Changes in Metro timing and partial suspension of services, check details here | Pune Metro

Pune Metro administration, due to some technical reasons, issued changes in timing in addition to details on the partial suspension of services on Wednesday. 

Metro services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station were already remained suspended on March 14 because of a technical snag. While from 15 March to 15 April, they will continue from 10 am to 8 pm. 

Metro services on the Vanaz to Garware College stretch will be available from 10 am to 8 pm till tomorrow and from 17 March, they will continue from 8 am to 8 pm.

Read Also
Pune: Family in car with baby harassed by two bike-borne men on Aundh-Ravet BRTS road; video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway to change timings of Diva-Ratnagri passenger train; check details

Mumbai: Central Railway to change timings of Diva-Ratnagri passenger train; check details

Mumbai: EU Chambers of Commerce India to host Education Summit on March 17

Mumbai: EU Chambers of Commerce India to host Education Summit on March 17

Pune: PMPML driver allegedly assaulted by BJP workers

Pune: PMPML driver allegedly assaulted by BJP workers

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mulund society, 10-month-old child among 10 found unconscious as visuals...

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Mulund society, 10-month-old child among 10 found unconscious as visuals...

Palghar: Tobacco products worth ₹11 lakh confiscated at Dapcheri check-post

Palghar: Tobacco products worth ₹11 lakh confiscated at Dapcheri check-post