Pune: Changes in Metro timing and partial suspension of services, check details here

Pune Metro administration, due to some technical reasons, issued changes in timing in addition to details on the partial suspension of services on Wednesday.

Metro services from PCMC to Phugewdi Metro station were already remained suspended on March 14 because of a technical snag. While from 15 March to 15 April, they will continue from 10 am to 8 pm.

Metro services on the Vanaz to Garware College stretch will be available from 10 am to 8 pm till tomorrow and from 17 March, they will continue from 8 am to 8 pm.