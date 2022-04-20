Pune: CGST superintendent held in graft case by CBI at Baramati

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent posted with the Central Goods & Services Tax (CGST) at Baramati in Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a person in order to settle the labour contract matter of the complainant.

The accused Superintendent has been identified as Kuldeepak Sharma.

According to the CBI, a case was registered against Sharma, after a complaint was received, alleging that the accused public servant had initially demanded undue advantage of Rs 20,000 and later agreed to accept Rs 10,000 to settle the labour contract matter of the complainant.

"The victim did not want to pay a bribe and approached the CBI against the accused. A team of CBI officials then laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Baramati which led to recovery of incriminating documents and other items," a CBI official said.

The arrested accused was later produced before the court on Wednesday, where CBI sought his remand.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:17 PM IST