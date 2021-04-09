Pune: Case registered against at least 50 traders for violating COVID-19 guidelines during protest

Pune police have registered a case against at least 50 traders at Vishrambaug Police station for violating COVID guidelines during their yesterday's protest against restrictions imposed by the state government, in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

The Pune Municipal Corporation on April 5 had ordered for the closing of all establishments and markets except the essential services shops till April 30. Later statewide restrictions were imposed by the state government.

Since the new rules were notified various trade organisations in Maharashtra have been opposing the decision.

Meanwhile, Pune district in Maharashtra reported 12,090 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 6,16,127, a health official said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 10,472 with 70 patients succumbing to the infection.

"Of the 12,090 cases, 7010 were reported from the areas in Pune municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 3,12,382 patients. A total of 4,099 patients were discharged from hospitals," he said.

With 2,351 new cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, an industrial township near Pune city, the COVID-19 count there now stands at 1,61,119.