Pune: Case filed against parents for keeping 11-yr-old boy ‘confined’ with 22 stray dogs

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly confined in an apartment with 22 stray dogs. An FIR has been lodged against the parents of the child with the Kondhwa police station under various Sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, according to Indian Express report.

The police said a local first noticed the condition of the boy. The resident also informed the helpline number of Dnyan Devi Childline, an NGO providing emergency services for children.

Anuradha Sahasrabuddhe of Dnyan Devi Childline said, “We were told by the informer that the boy was kept confined in an apartment in Kondhwa. Local residents often saw the boy at the window of the apartment and he seemed to be mentally disturbed.

“Our social activists went to the spot. The apartment was found locked from outside. But the boy and the dogs were inside the apartment. We also found four dog carcasses there. Even animal excreta were not removed from the apartment. The teenage boy was kept in very dirty conditions," Sahasrabuddhe said.

She also alleged that they did not receive the desired level of cooperation from a section of the police in this matter.

“The boy was kept with the dogs for almost two years. So, it impacted his behavioural development. We also got to know that his schooling was stopped as he started acting like dogs. We have, therefore, urged the police to give him proper treatment as well as counselling and follow the directions of the CWC,” she added.

Senior inspector Sardar Patil said, “We may arrest the parents of the boy. He will be produced before the CWC. Further action will be taken as per the directions of the CWC.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 07:41 PM IST