Pune: Case against TV actress Payal Rohatgi for offensive language against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru

A case has been registered against TV actress Payal Rohatgi in Pune for allegedly using objectionable words against Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in a video shared on social media, under sections 153 (a), 500, 505(2) and 34 of IPC.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In 2019, Payal was arrested in a similiar case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media.

The Rajasthan Police had detained her from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in a case. She was then sent to judicial custody by ACJM court.

Upon her release she had said, "They first put me in a filthy cell in the police station, then took me to jail where I was locked up with five hardcore criminals. It was a nightmare. We had to sleep on the cold floor. That’s where one sleeps in jail. I wouldn’t have been able to survive one more night in that jail.”

Rohatgi is not unfamiliar with controversies. Earlier in June, she was arrested by Ahmedabad police for using abusive slurs and derogatory statements on social media and a WhatsApp group.

It was alleged that she hurled abuses at the society’s chairperson and also texted derogatory messages on their WhatsApp group.

She also threatened to physically harm anyone who argues with her over a common play area.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:05 PM IST