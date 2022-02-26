Pune: BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole urges Maharashtra govt to do away with all COVID-19 restrictions

Bharatiya Janata Party (MLA) form Pune's Shivajinagar, Siddharth Shirole, on Saturday urged the Maharashtra government to take a "positive" step of ending all the existing COVID-19 restrictions and allow the city to begin its "journey towards normalcy".

Taking to Twitter, Shirole wrote: "END ALL RESTRICTIONS. In the #Pune COVID Review meeting chaired by Hon. Dy. CM @AjitPawarSpeaks ji, I called upon the government to suspend all Covid restrictions (Barring Masks & Vaccination mandate at establishments) and take a proactive step towards restoring normalcy in #Pune."

"Give the waning of the pandemic, it is imperative that the Govt takes a positive step and slowly allow #Pune to begin its journey towards normalcy. The admin can always review after a few weeks to understand if the relaxation in rules has had any impact on spread of #COVID," he added.

Shirole also asked the government to resume educational activities at full capacity. "Students have been deprived of quality education for almost 2 years. It is imperative that we restore pre-covid timings for school-colleges and ensure full attendance, so as to restrict any long term damage," he said.

Noting that vaccination is the only way to eradicate the virus, the BJP MLA further requested the government to allow everyone above 18 years of age to take booster shots. "Most countries are now expecting 3rd dose of vaccine as a mandatory entry barrier," he added.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:39 PM IST