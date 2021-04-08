Pune: BJP front defies COVID-19 curbs, opens hardware shop

A traders' front of the BJP on Wednesday defied the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government to curb COVID-19 cases by opening a shop selling non-essential commodities.

The members of the front opened a hardware shop in the Bibvewadi area, which comes under the non-essential category, to register their protest against the order.

As per the state government's order 'Break the Chain', all the shops in the state under the non-essential category will remain closed till April 30 to contain the spread of the virus.

Jagdish Mulik, BJP's city unit president, said that imposing a lockdown in Pune, which is different from the order of the state is an injustice to the small traders and those workers who live hand to mouth.

"This lockdown will hit the city's economy and people's livelihoods will be affected. Therefore, we are protesting by defying the orders by opening the shops," said Mulik.