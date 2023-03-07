e-Paper Get App
Pune: Auto-rikshaw driver, two others held for stealing Metro’s material

The report stated that the theft happened at the Metro construction site near Sakal Nagar on Baner Road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The theft of material from ongoing construction sites has always troubled administrations in cities. Now, in one such case from Pune, one auto driver and two others were booked for stealing Metro's material in Baner, reported Pune Mirror.  

The report stated that the theft happened at the Metro construction site near Sakal Nagar on Baner Road. In the early hours of March 5, two suspects, who allegedly arrived in an auto rickshaw, stole 50 laser pipes weighing approximately 300 kg from the scene. The stolen laser pipes were worth Rs 20,000. 

Earlier in January, Pune Metro’s construction material worth ₹22,11,885 was stolen from the Shivajinagar office. 

Such bizarre robbery cases are rampant in Bihar. Last month, in Bihar's Samastipur, a railway track around 2 kilometres long was stolen. Before that, a train engine, a bridge and a mobile tower were also stolen in the state. 

article-image

